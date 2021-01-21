Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $113.51

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.51 and traded as low as $112.10. Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) shares last traded at $117.50, with a volume of 1,768,040 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £611.81 million and a PE ratio of -45.19.

About Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

