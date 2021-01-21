Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Up 5.7%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.84 and last traded at $57.10. 752,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 731,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,060.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 5,012 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $276,361.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 870,739 shares of company stock valued at $46,605,928. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

