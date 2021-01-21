Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $24.54 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

