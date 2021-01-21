Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 2,054 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Marvell Technology Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $509,587.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

