Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,210 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $7.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.77. The stock had a trading volume of 206,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.33. The stock has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

