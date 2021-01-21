Grandview Asset Management LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

