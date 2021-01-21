Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $424,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 152.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

OMI traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 35,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,527.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

