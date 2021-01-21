Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $185,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 61.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,031,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 544,700 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 457,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,304,134. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

