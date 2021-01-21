Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 57.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,196.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,142.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,035.21. The firm has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 757.01, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,285.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.