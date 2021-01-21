Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $14,906,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,678,357.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $276,684.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,609.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,702 shares of company stock worth $53,416,231. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $342.94. 13,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,171. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $369.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.56.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

