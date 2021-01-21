Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Tesla by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $847.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,686,961. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $884.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,701.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $707.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

