Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (GYC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1/15/2021 – Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) was given a new €24.50 ($28.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) was given a new €25.50 ($30.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/11/2020 – Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) was given a new €24.80 ($29.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FRA GYC opened at €20.76 ($24.42) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.67. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

