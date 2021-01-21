Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 20,000,000 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Stock

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 273,731 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $2,657,928.01.

On Thursday, December 10th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 303,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,990,610.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 297,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,999,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 357,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $2,980,950.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 318,306 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $2,524,166.58.

On Friday, November 27th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 278,842 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $2,214,005.48.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 372,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $2,998,320.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,860.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $1,950,270.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 264 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,858.56.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 40.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBU. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 599.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 137,710 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,185,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,106,000 after buying an additional 216,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

