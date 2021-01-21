Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.46

Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.46 and traded as low as $7.00. Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 454,663 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £12.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.46.

About Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

