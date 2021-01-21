Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $5.26. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 587,091 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $790.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 694,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

