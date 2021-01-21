Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $5.26. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 587,091 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $790.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.