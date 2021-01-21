Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.51

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 11655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $790.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

