Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $13.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GFI opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.