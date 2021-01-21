Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $12.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 391,563 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its stake in Golar LNG by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 3,439,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 215,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 974,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 115,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

