GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.86.

Several brokerages have commented on GMS. Barclays cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. GMS has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GMS by 132.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in GMS by 38.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in GMS by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

