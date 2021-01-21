Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.20.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $210.20 on Tuesday. Globant has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $230.47. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 166.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.34.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Globant by 1,104.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

