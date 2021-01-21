Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 5.6%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 36,553,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 55,183,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Globalstar by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Globalstar by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,431 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.