Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 5.6%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 36,553,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 55,183,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.
