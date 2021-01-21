Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

GWRS stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $381.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,689.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 188.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 40.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

