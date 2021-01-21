Global Social Chain Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $128,843.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.00524201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.74 or 0.03764770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,759,140 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

