Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 3.3% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.43. 9,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.23.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

