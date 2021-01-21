Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.68. Global Healthcare REIT shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 76,320 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

About Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the ÂCompanyÂ or ÂGlobalÂ) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. The Company's focus has shifted toward owning and operating its real estate assets.

