Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives $93.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $48.26 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 217,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

