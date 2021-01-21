Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.64

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.64 and last traded at $87.93, with a volume of 6519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GKOS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 240.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

