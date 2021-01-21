Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $50.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

