GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Shares Up 5%

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $31.50. 1,862,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 757,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 43.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $2,460,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $938,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $962,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

