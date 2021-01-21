Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 3,244,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,579,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

GERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. The company has a market cap of $521.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 125,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 77,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 1,483.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

