GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of GPRK opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. GeoPark has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.60.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.52). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $98.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.53 million. Analysts expect that GeoPark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 8,282.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 806,786 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 8.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,971,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 225,010 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 97.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in GeoPark by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

