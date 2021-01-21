GeoDB Price Reaches $0.21 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. GeoDB has a total market cap of $4.61 million and $200,413.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeoDB has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00062184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.15 or 0.00541577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.47 or 0.03878533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012947 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,569,196 tokens. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.