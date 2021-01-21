Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Down 5.7%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $22.13. 943,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 582,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Genetron in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Genetron in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genetron in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Genetron by 61.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genetron in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Genetron by 20.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

