Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.38

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 23537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Genetron in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Genetron by 61.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Genetron by 20.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

