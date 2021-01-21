General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,921,153 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,746. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

