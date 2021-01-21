Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GECFF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gecina presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $146.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.06. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $101.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.83.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

