GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on G1A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.75 ($33.82).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) alerts:

G1A stock opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.88. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.