GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.67

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.67 and last traded at $106.10, with a volume of 15437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.04.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.50 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GDS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,235 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 2,639.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

