Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Gates Industrial traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 2271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

GTES has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 54.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $3,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 250,288 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 775.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 68,384 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.08 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

