Gas (GAS) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Gas has a market cap of $17.99 million and $3.86 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00005587 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00126248 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00075165 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00285052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00067829 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

