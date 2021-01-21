Garmin Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 16,469 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,471% compared to the average volume of 1,048 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin stock opened at $123.98 on Thursday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Garmin by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Garmin by 5,701.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 318,819 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Garmin by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 217,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Garmin by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,924,000 after purchasing an additional 196,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Garmin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after acquiring an additional 194,108 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.