Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.19. 2,597,208 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,429,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $551.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Gannett had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $814.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth about $3,821,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth about $1,870,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth about $1,383,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth about $641,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

