Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.97. 1,511,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,353,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.91.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Gannett had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $814.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,870,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

