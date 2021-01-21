GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on GAN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GAN currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. GAN has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $28.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. Analysts expect that GAN will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,511,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 323,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 69,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

