GameCredits 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $83,249.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $83,249.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00425546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000287 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,633,331 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

