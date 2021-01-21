GAMB Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $683,634.72 and approximately $7,593.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GAMB has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.00540881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00042251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.08 or 0.03961995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars.

