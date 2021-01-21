Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) rose 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 347,592 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 124,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

GRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $291.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.89.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joel F. Sussman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer.

