Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Trading 7.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $85.50 to $125.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Galapagos traded as high as $107.79 and last traded at $107.73. Approximately 289,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 203,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.01.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Galapagos by 265.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 18.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.05. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). Galapagos had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $168.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -6 earnings per share for the current year.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

