FY2022 EPS Estimates for Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TYOYY)

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Taiyo Yuden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.56.

Get Taiyo Yuden alerts:

OTCMKTS:TYOYY opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. Taiyo Yuden has a one year low of $91.10 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.00.

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.