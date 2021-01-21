FY2021 EPS Estimates for Worldline S.A. (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Boosted by Analyst

Worldline S.A. (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Worldline in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $98.40 on Thursday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.49.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment. Its Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card loyalty, and digital retail services, as well as security and fraud risk management, merchant wallet, and data and analytics services.

